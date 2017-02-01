‘L&HH’ Bambi Benson Rocks Lingerie After Hospitalization: Making Scrappy Jealous?

Courtesy of Instagram

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! ‘L&HH’ star Bambi Benson shared a series of lingerie-clad photos on Jan. 31, looking like a total goddess after getting out of the hospital. Is she trying to let Lil Scrappy know what he’s missing? Check out the racy pics!

Eat your heart out, boys! Bambi Benson, 30, treated her fans to a few sizzling lingerie-clad photos on Jan. 31, proving that she’s looking and feeling better than ever! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star posed in a nude colored lace bra and matching panties for her seductive selfies, rocking a head full of bouncy curls and minimal make-up. Fans were flooding her with compliments, swooning over her toned physique and natural beauty. One wrote, “She’s back…..glad you’re feeling better,” while another coyly added, “That ni**a is a fool @adizthebam.”

Bambi was recently hospitalized, taking to social media Jan. 26 with a heartfelt confession about her health and well-being. She openly admitted to her 1.4 million followers, “These past few days have been so physically and emotionally painful. I wasn’t going to share this because it will be a joke to some… but others will get it. I’ve been beating myself up trying to take care of other people and finally got that dramatic reminder that I need to chill and take care of myself. When God speaks to you and you know it’s him … you better listen.” We love how she keeps it real!

Bambi reportedly split with her fiance Lil Scrappy in Dec., after she asked him to change his partying ways, according to a MediaTakeOut report. Around the same time, he was also spotted at a strip club, hanging out with half-naked chicks and popping endless bottles of champagne. Nonetheless, fans have been rooting for the couple to rekindle their romance, especially after he popped the question in front of their friends and family members last season. We’re guessing Bambi will keep it moving if he doesn’t want to commit, since she can have any guy!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by these sexy photos of Bambi? Do you think Lil Scrappy will be reaching out? Let us know!

