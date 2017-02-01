Courtesy of Instagram

This is so gross! British Instagram model Sophie Swain posted a screenshot of a conversation she allegedly had in the DMs with A$AP Rocky, and the rapper was incredibly rude and disrespectful to her! Why? It’s all reportedly because she didn’t want to sleep with him. You have to read these messages!

Kendall Jenner, 21, needs to protect her heart. Her on-again, off-again — now on-again — man, A$AP Rocky, 28, has allegedly been pestering an Instagram model to sleep with him. A$AP is currently partying in London, and allegedly hit up British IG model Sophie Swain to “link up.” Sophie claims that she turned down his advances, and that’s when he got mad.

In a (now deleted) Instagram post from February 1, Sophie posted a screenshot of aggressive, gross messages A$AP allegedly sent her when he got up in her DMs. “And this is how ASAP Rocky wants to disrespectfully address me when he never mentioned any work and wanted to ‘link up’ next time he’s in London…lord typical MALES, just cos I’m not fazed by a status..give him strength please,” she captioned the pic.

We really hope these messages aren’t actually from A$AP, because they’re truly disturbing. The person tells Sophie that she should be “flattered” he even paid attention to her, and that she has a “big ass head.” The writer does have the same profile pic as A$AP, but it’s possible that it could be photoshopped.

A$AP has been rekindling his relationship with Kendall over the past few weeks, but if she catches wind of this exchange, things may be over. They were spotted getting close in both New York City and in Paris, and sources told us that they definitely looked like a couple! It’s to the point where A$AP might be using the L-word. But this could change everything!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think ASAP really sent Sophie this gross message? Tell us what you think in the comments!