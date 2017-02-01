Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Anna Duggar is ready to move on from her marriage with Josh Duggar according to shocking new report that you just have to read all about!

More bad news for the Duggar family! Anna Duggar, 28, is reportedly seriously considering divorce from her husband Josh, 28, after his multitude of scandals. “Anna and Josh share the same bed, but she never has sex with him anymore. She just does not want to,” a source told InTouch magazine. Yikes!

“Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior, so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him she can,” the source said. Josh is going back to court for using LA DJ and photographer Matthew McCarthy’s picture on his OkCupid and Ashley Madison. Anna wants nothing to do with the case and is toying with the idea of divorce. “Anna is sickened by the lawsuit,” the source said, “it’s a major reason for her deciding to Josh.”

Allegedly, Anna is preparing to take a big step towards divorce and meet with a lawyer. “Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a family insider said, “she’s been putting off the meeting for some because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.”

Anna’s top concern is her four kids Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 1 after Josh’s scandals “took a terrible toll on the kids.” While Anna reportedly doesn’t have any bad feelings towards Josh’s parents Jim Bob, 51, and Michelle, 50, she does think she deserves something. She “has to protect her children’s future, and the only way she can do that is with a multimillion-dollar payout.” The Duggar family allegedly has plenty of money and Anna “can ask for a huge amount in spousal support because the Duggar family is worth many millions,” LA-based family law attorney Goldie Schon told InTouch.

