Courtesy of ET

This is so heartbreaking. Carter Thicke, the son of the late actor Alan Thicke, has opened up in an emotional Jan. 31 interview about the final words that they exchanged as his father was taken away in an ambulance. Warning: it’s going to bring a tear to your eye. You can watch right here.

Alan Thicke‘s son Carter Thicke, 19, revealed the last words he told his father in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and it is super touching. Watch:

“The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine,” Carter shared in his first interview since the Growing Pains star died, explaining that everyone thought Alan would pull through. “I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw him,” he added of the actor’s final hours. “That was brutal. That was really rough,” Carter admitted.

As we previously knew, Carter and Alan were playing hockey together on Dec. 13 at the Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank, CA, when the actor began complaining of chest pains. He was then taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, he did not pull through, and according to the death certificate, he passed away from a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection”.

“I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” Carter’s mother Tanya Callau Thicke, 41, also said in a statement. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Finally, Carter is finding solace in the fond memories he has of his father. “He was like the perfect dad,” he told ET tearfully.

Our hearts go out to Carter and his family.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Carter is brave for opening up to fans about such an intimate moment?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.