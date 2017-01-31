Courtesy of Twitter/REX Shutterstock

Oh my gosh, this cuteness is too much to handle! Zayn Malik said his ‘day was made’ on Jan. 31 after a fan tweeted him a video of a little girl so overwhelmed with love for his song ‘IDWLF’ with Taylor Swift that she burst into tears! See the precious video and reaction, here.

Awww! Zayn Malik, 24, may have seemed like the “bad boy” of One Direction, but he definitely has a soft spot for his younger fans. On Jan. 31 he was tagged in an adorable video of a little girl sobbing hysterically while “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” played on the radio because she was just so overcome with love for him and Taylor Swift, and the crooner actually watched the video!

This made my day 😂 … ❤️️ https://t.co/sMSxbVRNaZ — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 31, 2017

“This made my day,” he said, retweeting the cute video. He also sent love and laughter with a laughing-till-you-cry emoji and a big red heart. So sweet! In the precious clip, the girl’s mother is comforting her while her sister says “It’s your husband singing! Do you love him that much? She can’t handle it!” So cute!

Clearly, whoever sent Zayn the video is trying to set up the chance for Zayn to meet his tiny fan, saying “if she’s this excited over hearing @taylorswift13 and @zaynmalik on the radio, I wonder what she’d do if she met them🤔 @TheEllenShow.” Ellen DeGeneres is notorious for arranging opportunities for super fans to meet their idols, but it seems like Zayn found her all on his own! Even if they can’t plan an actual meeting, this is still pretty cool. And judging by the little cutie’s reaction to just hearing Zayn sing on the radio, we can’t imagine what would happen if she actually met him — she might literally pass out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zayn should meet his precious super fan? Let us know!

