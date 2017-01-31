Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Perfect Date Night With Zayn Malik Is Having ‘Coffee & Cookies’

Splash News

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are both wildly successful for their age. So you would think their idea of the perfect date night would involve dropping some serious cash on a once in a lifetime experience. But the model recently revealed their love life is much more casual!

Zayn Malik, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 21, have been couple goals since the moment they got together back in November 2015. But us adoring fans can rest easy knowing we don’t have to work hard to keep up with them, because they aren’t that different from your average young lovers who enjoy the simple pleasures in a relationship. In fact, Gigi says she and Zayn’s idea of the perfect date is SUPER low maintenance.

“We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies,” Gigi revealed in an interview with Vogue as she was being shot for the cover of the March issue. “I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'” OMG, can you imagine seeing Gigi falling asleep at the movies on Zayn’s shoulder??? We can’t handle the cuteness!

Gigi also revealed how she is actually kinda a homebody when it comes her precious free time. “When I’m in LA I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking,” she told Vogue. We have to praise Gigi for her super casual relationship goals that show us all she really cares about is spending time with Zayn, no matter what they are doing!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gigi’s idea of the perfect date with her man Zayn? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.