Kanye West Debuting Yeezy Season 5 At NYFW — Trying To Avoid Another Runway Disaster

Yes!!! Kanye West will be debuting his Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week, but he’s going to scale the show way down from his previous grandiose productions. We’ve got the details on how he’s trying to avoid having another runway disaster.

We’re so used to Kanye West, 38, using over the top locations to unveil his latest Yeezy line with Adidas that his venue choice for Feb. 2017’s New York Fashion Week comes as a total shock! He’s going to use a smaller scale venue at Chelsea’s Pier 59 Studios to debut Yeezy Season 5, which is super convenient for his audience as it’s close to where other designers are showing. They won’t have to schlep across town to locations like Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island where Kanye held previous shows. Fashionista reports that the big event will go down Feb. 15 at 5 p.m EST, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us!

It looks like Ye learned his lesson after the total disaster with his last NYFW show in Sept. 2016, when he made his audience trek all the way out to Roosevelt Island to see his Yeezy Season 4 designs. That caused the event to start two hours late and he had his models standing still in the hot sun for so long that a number of them ended up fainting! In the end, no one was happy with how the show went down, including Kanye himself!

His smaller location comes as quite a surprise, as the rapper held his Feb. 2016 Yeezy Season 3 show at the massive Madison Square Garden arena. He not only unveiled his designs, he played tracks from his album The Life of Pablo for the very fist time. It was a total spectacle and it seemed like he tried to outdo himself with his ill-fated show at Roosevelt Island. Now that he’s decided to show off his work on a smaller scale, hopefully his audience and his models will be much happier this time around.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Yeezy Season 5 will go more smoothly now that he’s using a smaller showing space?

