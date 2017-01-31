Winnie The Pooh: The Internet Is Freaking Over Dancing Meme Of Iconic Character

Courtesy of Youtube

Winnie the Pooh just wants to dance. And although some people are THRILLED about the honey-loving cartoon moving to the groove, others have put their foot down in defiance. See which side of this ‘Footloose’ debate you’re on now!

Like the protagonists of many Hollywood classics (Footloose, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, and Grease… to name a few), Winnie the Pooh really wants to dance. Thankfully for him, a conversation has started online and a video of the naive little bear is at the center of a brewing controversy. It all started with a computer-generated clip of Pooh dancing along to Pittbull‘s “Hotel Room Service.”

Winnie the Pooh is dope a'f. pic.twitter.com/MrGvS1LU1E — Zenito Buazo (@tiernanlepper) January 29, 2017

In case you are savvy in the ways of the dance, you’ll likely notice Winnie’s moves are lifted directly from PSY‘s “Gangnam Style” music video. It seems, though, that choreography is really adaptable. There’s even a Twitter account dedicated to swapping out the 93-year-old’s song of choice. From Fifth Harmony‘s “Worth It” to Lady Gaga‘s “Poker Face” and even the theme song from Grey’s Anatomy.

Crazy Frog pic.twitter.com/UVKJ9qNiLm — Winnie Dancing To (@WinnieDancing) January 30, 2017

“Winnie dancing is terrifying and funny at the same time,” observed one Twitter user. “I’ve no idea where this Pitbull / Winnie the Pooh meme came out of, but it’s the best thing to happen to me in 2017,” exclaimed another. And although there seems to be a lot of support for the dancing fool, the 3D animation is just too much for others to handle. “This dancing Winnie the Pooh video makes me uncomfortable,” tweeted a person we’ll keep anonymous to protect from being bombarded with the various clips, “and I want people to stop posting it.”

“Idk why, but that video of Winnie the Pooh dancing really creeps me out,” adds Molly. Whether or not you get a kick out of a dancing bear, you have to admit, this has been a nice distraction from current events. Isn’t it wild how something so simple can stir such a big discussion? Of course, Winnie is no Winona Ryder at the SAG Awards… but he certainly comes close.

