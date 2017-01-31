Carson Kressley Reveals Original Fab 5 Could Appear On ‘Queer Eye’ Reboot

REX/Shutterstock

Fresh off his run on this season of ‘The Celebrity Apprentice,’ Carson Kressley chatted with HollywoodLife.com exclusively about working with Arnold, what’s next, and yes, that ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ reboot.

“The producers told us that was going to happen, we were kind of keeping it quiet,” Carson Kressley, 47, told HollywoodLife.com about the new eight-episode reboot of Queer Eye that was just picked up by Netflix.

“We are not really involved as of yet, but we may do some sort of cameo,” he said, adding that they will not be the new Fab Five, but is excited to see who is. “It was such a fantastic opportunity for all of us; it launched careers and friendships and it was really fun journey for all of us,” Carson said. “I think it would be so fun to pay it forward and let some younger people have that experience. We had great chemistry, and I think that’s really the key; that way it’s not just people who want to be on TV, but it’s about being a real expert in your area of expertise and being passionate about it.”

The show, according to Netflix is perfect for the time, as “a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer.” The show is “back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again.”

Most recently, Carson’s been super busy in the boardroom! He competed on this season of The Celebrity Apprentice, but was unfortunately sent home in the Jan. 30 episode, after volunteering to lead the group for the third time.

“People weren’t saying they wanted to step up — it’s certainly been a strategy, people lay low. A couple people this season certainly did that,” Carson said. “I was like, ‘let’s get busy!’ I would take the challenge. I’m naturally bossy, so I like that!” Carson added he had no regrets, and hadn’t watched a ton of the show in the past, with the exception of Joan River‘s season. “I constantly asked myself what would Joan do?”

HollywoodLifers, were you sad to see Carson go? Do you want to see him on the new Queer Eye for the Straight Guy?

