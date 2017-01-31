Vic Beasley: 5 Things About The Atlanta Falcons’ Ferocious Linebacker

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

There’s a saying in football: ‘Offense wins games. Defense wins championships.’ Heading into Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, there’s one player that could decide the game and that is Vic Beasely. Before the big game’s kickoff, get to know about the Atlanta Falcons’ beast of a linebacker.

1. He may become Tom Brady’s worst nightmare.

While all eyes will be on Tom Brady, 39, to see if the New England Patriots star can be the first NFL quarterback to win five Super Bowls, Tom better keep his eyes on Vic Beasley. The 24-year-old, second-year pro would love to get up close and personal with Tom during the game, specifically by driving Brady into the NRG Stadium’s turf. Vic ended the 2016-17 regular season with a league-leading 15.5 sacks and he’d love to add a couple more before the end of the Super Bowl.

2. He’s been a sack master since college.

Vic’s potential was seen early during his tenure at Clemson University. Though he was redshirted as a freshman, his sophomore season saw him record 18 tackles and a team high eight sacks. As a junior in 2013, he led the nation in sacks. Instead of declaring himself eligible for the 2014 NFL Draft, Vic stayed on to finish out his senior year. Good thing he did. He broke Clemson’s all-time school record for sacks and earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

3. Atlanta almost traded him.

Vic was the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, going to the Atlanta Falcons. Despite being a Top-10 draft pick, his rookie career wasn’t that great, as he only registered 4 sacks and 20 tackles. There were rumors that he would be traded or cut during training camp, according to ESPN, but he didn’t let it get him down. “I just stayed positive and kept working,” he said. “I knew what I could do.”

4. His life has seen incredible highs – and devastating lows.

While Vic’s about to play his first Super Bowl after just two seasons in the NFL, his life has been marked by tragedy. He lost his oldest half-brother, Tyrone Barrrett, in a car accident near their hometown of Adairsville, Georgia. “We were real close,” the told The Post & Courier. . “But I think it brought our family closer together. God works in different ways.”

5. He’s highly active in charitable works.

Vic’s known to be a very private person, and he doesn’t post much on his Instagram. Yet, he does manage to share pictures of him giving back to his community, like hosting the Annual Vic Beasley Jr /FC Basketball Tournament, working with The Atlanta Mission Potter’s House, and more.

