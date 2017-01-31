Neil Gorsuch: 5 Things To Know About Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

REX/Shutterstock

The Supreme Court is comprised of a group of nine judges who have had the final say in some of the most controversial cases in our nation’s history. On Jan. 31, President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to become the next judge who fills a seat on the sacred bench. Get all the details on Neil here!

1. Judge Neil Gorsuch prevailed over President Donald Trump’s rumored second choice, Judge Thomas Hardiman.

President Donald Trump, 70, brought both Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, and Judge Thomas Hardiman, 51, to Washington, D.C. ahead of the Jan. 31 announcement of his Supreme Court nominee. This decision only added more drama to the announcement, which the Trump administration seriously hyped online and even streamed on Facebook.

2. Neil is EXTREMELY conservative and likely to be anti-abortion .

Neil has proven to be ridiculously conservative throughout his career and during his most recent position as United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He even authored a book opposing assisted suicide and euthanasia, which makes him very popular with the pro-life crowd. He believes in originalism and textualism while interpreting the constitution, and his conservative views will no doubt have an effect on court decisions regarding abortion, and gun and religious rights.

3. Neil is very well educated.

Neil received a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University, earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School, and received a Doctor of Philosophy in Law from University College at Oxford University.

4. Neil is replacing Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

Justice Antonin Scalia was appointed by President Ronald Reagan and served on the bench from 1986 to 2016. Neil will have some pretty big shoes to fill, as Justice Scalia was well respected on both sides of the aisle and actually unanimously confirmed by the Senate. That’s really impressive, considering that many disagreed with a lot of his very conservative opinions.

5. Neil could have a hard time getting confirmed, seeing as many Democrats are still angry that President Barack Obama’s last appointment did not get through the Senate.

The bench has been down a justice since Scalia’s death because the Republican-led Senate refused to confirm President Barack Obama‘s pick, Merrick Garland. Because of that mess, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley said he plans to filibuster Neil’s confirmation, meaning that 60 votes out of 100 would need to go to Neil. That would make things difficult for the Republicans who have a 52-48 majority, because they’d need to win over some Democrats to get Neil through.

