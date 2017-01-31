Scott Disick’s Miami Hookup Jessica Harris: 5 Things To Know About The Sexy Model

Courtesy of Instagram

Scott Disick’s Miami mystery girl is…Jessica Harris! The super sexy model, also known as J Lynne, is the complete package. Click through to learn even more about the 25-year-old woman Scott was caught kissing just days after returning from vacation in Costa Rica with Kourtney Kardashian!

1. She’s an accomplished model

Jessica Harris, 25, professionally goes by “J Lynne” when she’s modeling. Scott Disick‘s sexy new flame is repped by Model Mayhem, which describes her as a “very experienced” model. J Lynne works in a variety of different fields, including editorial, high fashion, lingerie, runway, sports, swimwear, and glamour modeling. One thing she won’t do, though? Nude photos or videos!

2. She’s an actress

J Lynne’s also an actress and spokesperson/host. It’s unclear, though, what projects she’s worked on.

3. She has a twin

Yes, it’s true! Jessica has a fraternal twin sister, Alexandra Harris. They may not be identical twins, but they’re both equally as beautiful! She has some amazing photos on her Instagram account.

4. She just moved to Miami

Jessica was this close to never meeting Scott! After spending so much time in Florida for modeling work, she made the decision to move to Miami from her hometown of Philadelphia. While she’s having tons of fun in Miami — and getting cozy with Scott while she’s there! — it’s clear that she definitely misses her family. Aww! She spent so much time over the holidays with them to make up for missed time.

5. She’s an activist

Jessica’s an outspoken political activist, and isn’t shy about the fact that she disagrees with Donald Trump, 70. She fully supported the Women’s March on Washington and the protests against Trump’s Muslim ban. She’s out there fighting the good fight!

