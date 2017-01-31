President Donald Trump Names Neil Gorsuch As His Supreme Court Nominee

REX/Shutterstock

The wait is over! President Donald Trump finally revealed his choice for Supreme Court nominee, Jan. 31! After he’s been teasing the announcement for days, the open seat has been offered up to Neil Gorsuch. Go inside Trump’s highly anticipated reveal, here!

That vacant seat on the Supreme Court may be no more after President Donald Trump‘s [70] big reveal in prime time on Jan. 31. Trump named Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, as his official pick for Supreme Court nominee.

“When Justice Scalia passed away suddenly, I made a promise to the American people,” said the 45th president while revealing his choice. “I would find the very best judge in the country for the Supreme Court, who respects our laws and is representative of our Constitution, and who loves our Constitution and interprets them as written. I want to keep that promise by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump reveals that his choice for US Supreme Court is Neil Gorsuch, 49 https://t.co/D91eYAcIMZ https://t.co/dbCiP2bP2U — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2017

Donald gushed about Neil’s qualifications, saying he had “outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, and has earned bipartisan support.” Justice Scalia’s widow Maureen Scalia also gave the new nominee her blessing by appearing at the announcement.

Now that Trump has named Neil to fill the open Supreme Court seat, this is what happens next: There’s an entire process the nominee is put through before any confirmation is made. Trump’s nomination will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which consists of Democrats and Republicans. There is a three-step process that the Committee follows:

1. The members of the Committee will conduct a background check of Neil.

2. A public hearing will take place. This is where Neil will be questioned by Committee members and may have to make a testimony on his views.

3. The Committee will “report” it’s recommendation to the full Senate for Trump’s pick to be carried out. The committee can turn over a report with a positive recommendation about the nominee, or they can submit a negative recommendation, and in the worst case, they can have no recommendation. If all goes well, then we move on; However, that’s not always the case. It’s important to note that if the Committee opposes Trump’s pick, it does not have to send a report to the full Senate. Then, the nominee would not be considered at all. But, this is a very rare occasion.

NEXT: If the committee does send their results to the Senate, they will enter a special “executive session.” This is a request for all Senators to have a unanimous consent to consider the nomination. If a unanimous consent cannot be made, the nomination can still go through, IF a motion is made by someone. The motion would be up for debate, but it can also be blocked…

FINALLY: IF the Senate comes to a unanimous consent, they will move on to vote on Trump’s nominee. If the vote turns out in Trump’s favor, Neil will officially take the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

The vacant Supreme Court seat opened up after Justice Antonin Scalia sadly passed away at the age of 79 in Feb. 2016. His position was then left up to Barack Obama, 55, who was in office at the time. However, Obama’s nominated pick, Merrick Garland, was prevented by the Republican majority; Therefore leaving the decision in the hands of President Trump, who was inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017.

