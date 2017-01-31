Chris Hogan: 5 Things To Know About The New England Patriots’ Breakout Star

REX Shutterstock

Incredible! Chris Hogan has become a breakout sensation for the New England Patriots during their 2016 season and 2017 playoff run. Here are five things to know about the handsome wide receiver who has been instrumental in getting the Pats into Super Bowl 51.

1. Unlike most NFL players, Chris didn’t have a big NCAA football career.

The 29-year-old was a standout lacrosse player for Penn State, and after graduating went to Monmouth College to play a year of football thanks to a year of eligibility due to an ankle injury during his sophomore year. He played both wide receiver and cornerback positions, putting up 12 receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns in his brief college football career.

2. Chris was determined to make it in the NFL, despite being cut by three different teams in the course of one year.

He signed to practice squads with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins between 2011 and 2012 and was cut by each team. He’s said that, “When I set out on this whole journey to play in the NFL, it was a long shot at first. I thought about may be making a practice squad or being a special team player. Throughout this entire journey, being cut three or four times by separate teams, I mean there were plenty of times I could have said I didn’t want to do this anymore. But that never crossed my mind.” Wow, that takes guts!

3. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick saw great potential in Chris and signed him to his elite team.

After three years playing for the Buffalo Bills, Chris signed with the New England Patriots after Coach Belichick thought the wide receiver would be a great match for his squad. Bill’s instincts were right as he had a breakout season with the Pats, putting up career best numbers in receiving and becoming a favorite target for quarterback Tom Brady, 39.

4. Chris was instrumental in getting the Patriots into Super Bowl 51.

In the Pats AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in their 27-16 victory. In the process he set a team record for most receiving yards in a single playoffs game.

5. Chris will be bringing awareness to a cancer charity during the Super Bowl with his fluorescent green wristband.

He’s dedicated to bringing attention to the HEADstrong Foundation, a charity that raises funds to find a cure for blood cancer. Chris has been a longtime supporter of the organization, which has raised over $10 million for research.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl? The Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons?

