Anonymous Group Allegedly Releases Personal Phone Numbers Of White House Staffers

Got a complaint? Take it up with the White House! The Anonymous group allegedly released the personal phone numbers of Donald Trump’s staffers, including Kellyanne Conway. Some callers are actually getting through, so check out the list!

With so much insanity going on with Donald Trump, 70, inside the White House, this list of phone numbers is basically a way for voters to get their revenge. The Anonymous group allegedly released the PERSONAL phone numbers to multiple White House staffers, and now, people are calling nonstop to voice their complaints. One of the digits is said to belong to Kellyanne Conway, 50, who continues to make front page headlines with her outlandish alternative facts. Imagine how many calls SHE’S getting!

While most numbers are being quickly disconnecting, Kellyanne is still reachable, according to the Gothamist (one of the first sites to publish her contact information). Maybe she’s hearing from those “stretch pants-wearing” women she mocked on Jan. 26! When her red, white, and blue inauguration coat was mocked all across the internet, the blonde businesswomen fired back with hateful words of her own. “Sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color,” she quipped in a sassy tone.

Unfortunately, Kellyanne’s wardrobe malfunctions are the LEAST of our worries. We really need to talk about Donald’s Muslim ban, and who better to discuss that with than the president himself? Maybe Donald’s phone number is somewhere in that loooooong list! There’s only one way to find out! Courageous callers should also chat with the business mogul about the Mexican wall, women’s rights, abortion laws, and LGBTQ rights. Oh, and healthcare! It doesn’t sound the Republicans have a plan to replace ObamaCare once they officially repeal it. If we can’t kick him out of office, let’s at least prank-call him!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to pick up the phone and call? Let us know how it goes!

