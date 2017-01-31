‘Making A Murderer’: Netflix VP Finally Reveals When New Episodes Will Be Released

Image Courtesy of Netflix

‘Making a Murderer’ fans having been jonesing for some more episodes of the wildly popular series ever since they finished binging the first season in 2015. So when the heck will we see Season 2? Sooner than you may think!

When, oh when, will we get new episodes of one of our favorite Netflix shows of all time — Making a Murderer? Soon! But not too soon. “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold,” Netflix’s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, told USA TODAY. “We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.” Okay, that may sound like a bummer, but trust us, the next season is really going to be worth the wait!

Netflix is leaving filmmakers Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi to their own devices and giving them total control over their next season. “Laura and Moira are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready,” Cindy said. “Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

The first season of Making a Murderer revealed the story of Steven Avery, 54, a man from Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, who spent 18 years behind bars after being wrongfully convicted for rape. Steven and his nephew Brendan Dassey were then convicted for the ghastly murder of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. We could not be more ready to binge the second season of this haunting tale.

are you excited to watch Season 2 of Making a Murderer?

