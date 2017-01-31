Courtesy Video

Caught on video, a would-be assassin opens fire on three wedding guests in Brazil. Even more disturbing, the gunman casually strolls up to his victims mere steps ahead of the bride and groom. The chilling encounter has to be seen to be believed.

Umberto Ferreira dos Santos walked into a church in Limoeiro de Anadia, Brazil and fired his gun at three people. It was an alleged act of revenge. What’s more, the man, also known as “Betinho,” chose to do so as a bride and groom prepared to walk down the aisle at their wedding. Daily Mail has released a very disturbing video from inside the terrifying ordeal. Fair warning, the clip below contains graphic content. It is something that you can’t un-see.

Santos shot at three people point-blank before walking out of the church as calmly as he walked in. Cicero Barbosa da Silva, 62, his son Edmilson Bezerra da Silva, 37, and his unidentified wife all fell victim to Betinho. The trio had been acting as witnesses to the ceremony. Cicero and Edmilson were reportedly even asked to serve as groomsmen. To our knowledge, they were not related to anyone in the wedding party. In the footage, you can see the gunman make his way to the front of the church before entering a pew and pulling a gun from the waistband of his pants. He seemingly confronts someone and then opens fire.

As guests, and the person behind the camera, flee for their safety, you can hear six shots ring out amid the screams. When the camera pans back to the chaos, dos Santos can be seen fleeing the scene. Brazilian police have linked this attack to the recent murder of his son, a crime to which Edmilson is their main suspect.

Cicero and Edmilson both underwent surgery following the shooting and are currently in stable condition. A bullet grazed Cicero’s wife’s arm. She has already been released from the hospital. Umberto, however, remains at-large. And possibly the most amazing thing about this entire situation, is the fact that the wedding went on after things had settled down.

