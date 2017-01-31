Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Live Stream: Watch His Big Reveal Here

REX/Shutterstock

The time has come for President Donald Trump to finally make his announcement for who he chose to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Trump is set to make his big reveal on Jan. 31 at 8 PM EST in prime time, and you can watch the highly anticipated moment RIGHT HERE!

President Donald Trump, 70, has been teasing his Supreme Court nominee announcement ever since he first took office on Jan. 20, 2017. Now, that time is finally here for him to choose who will fill the ninth seat on the Supreme Court; A seat that’s been open for almost a year since the sad passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, in Feb. 2016. He will make his announcement at 8 PM EST on prime time TV, via BBC News. You can WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump has been hyping up his huge announcement for days. Then, his final tease was on Jan. 30, when he tweeted that the reveal would go down the next day. If you’ll be on the West Coast at the time of his Supreme Court nominee announcement, it will start at 5 PM, and if you’re in the UK, it will happen at 1 AM on Wed., Feb. 1.

The highly anticipated pick reportedly came down to two contenders — One being, Neil Gorsuch, 49, who sits on the federal appears court in Denver. He was nominated by President George W. Bush, 70, in 2006. If he’s nominated, Gorsuch would be the youngest Supreme Court nominee. The second contender, is Pennsylvania Federal Appeals Court Judge Thomas Hardiman, 51. He sits on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Philadelphia, PA. However, he works out of Pittsburgh, PA.

Although the two men have become top contenders for the coveted position, President Trump can surprise everyone by making a completely different decision. Be sure to tune in to his big reveal [above] to find out who Trump will nominate to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court!

HollywoodLifers, are you watching President Trump’s big reveal? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.