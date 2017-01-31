Liverpool Vs. Chelsea Live Stream — Watch English Premier Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Another beautiful game! English Premier League action heats up when Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England on Jan. 31st at 3pm EST. Don’t miss a second of this exciting soccer game and watch it all online here!

This will be a huge game between host Liverpool and Chelsea in the English Premier League title quest and one no fan will want to miss. If Liverpool can get the upset win at home they will not only keep their hopes alive but also several other teams will benefit from the Chelsea loss too. However, the Blues are having an amazing year firmly handling all of their opponents. Chelsea has an 8 point lead at the top of the EPL table and look to move further ahead with a big win at Anfield. Liverpool will be hoping to keep Chelsea from extending their lead to 13 by securing a win in front of their home fans. WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. CHELSEA ONLINE HERE.

Only Arsenal and Tottenham come between Chelsea and Liverpool in the EPL table as they head into this match. Chelsea is sitting in the fourth spot and looking to make some progress towards the Spurs who are in third. For Chelsea, Diego Costa, 28, will be coming into this game with a healthy back ready to attack. The home team will be leaning on young Philippe Coutinho, 24, to get the ball into the back of the net early in the game.

This will be an exciting game to watch with major repercussions across the league. The fans at Anfield will be loud and cranking for the Reds but that may not be enough for a determined Chelsea team who is enjoying a fantastic year with 18 wins on 22 games. Look for Chelsea to come out on top, 2-1. Or not!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big Premier League game? Do you think Liverpool can get the win against the Pensioners? Or will the Blues continue on their amazing run? Let us know who you got in this big EPL game!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.