Goooooaaal! If Arsenal has any hope of taking the Premier League championship, they better keep racking up some wins. Expect the Gunners to go all-out when they play Watford on Jan. 31. It’s going to get wild so don’t miss it!

To the dismay of everyone who’s not a Pensioners supporter, Chelsea is running away with the Premier League. They’re eight points ahead of Arsenal, so the Gunners need every win they can get if they expect to take control of the table. Don’t expect manager Arsene Wenger, 67, to allow his side to sleep on Watford in this match, which is set for 2:45 PM ET.

Though, Arsene won’t be on the sidelines for this game, after he was hit with a four-game sideline ban (and a £25,000 fine) for pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during Arsenal’s Jan. 22 game with Burnley. Arsene served the first of these four games by watching in the stands as the Gunners shot down Southampton, 5-0, in a FA Cup match.

Some critics have said that the punishment was way too light, but Arsene brushed this off. “Those who don’t like me, any sentence will be too lenient,” he said, according to the Evening Standard. “They would like to put me in jail somewhere without anything in the middle of winter – and that will still be lenient.”

“I do not want to judge what the judge says. I got a sentence and I decided not to appeal just to get this behind me. There is no need for me to come back on that,” he added. Arsene is ready to move forward and that means focusing on this match with the Hornets and getting closer to the English Premier League championship.

The squad that managed that 5-0 blowout in the FA Cup will not be the group playing this Premier League match. Mesut Ozil, 28, Alexis Sanchez, 28, Petr Cech, 34, and Laurent Koscielny, 31, are all expected back in the lineup, according to The Mirror. Will it be enough for them to secure another win and try to inch closer to Chelsea?

