Vanessa Hudgens is really proud to be part of Thursday nights! The actress, who stars in NBC’s new show, ‘Powerless,’ joined Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 30 in a duet of the ‘Friends’ theme song… and guys, we were really impressed.

“Thursday night NBC had some of the biggest sitcoms in the history of television,” Jimmy Fallon said to Vanessa Hudgens during her interview; and yes, he was right — Cheers, Seinfeld and Friends were all part of the epic Thursday night lineup.

“We are friends. We are family, and we’re friends,” he said to Vanessa as they adorably touched fingers. With that, they stood up and decided to stand up and join together for a duet of “I’ll Be There For You,” the theme song of Friends originally performed by The Rembrants.

Of course, we knew Vanessa could sing but seriously, these two surprised me with how on point they were. Vanessa’s new show, Powerless is set to premiere this Thursday on NBC, and take on the superhero world in a whole new way.

“I think we always see shows were superheroes are the highlight and always about them and what their doing, but what about the people who live in the world with superheroes? What about the rest of us?,” Vanessa told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “So our show is about the people who live in that world who don’t have super powers and are just trying to make it through the day and my character wants to make a difference in the world, so it is really funny! It is a brand-new take on living in that universe!”

Vanessa plays Emily Locke, the new Director of Research & Development for Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises in the DC Universe; with fresh ideas, Emily inspires her colleagues to make a difference in the world, without being a superhero.

