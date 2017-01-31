Valentine’s Day: The Best Romantic Restaurants To Make An Early Bird Reservation At

Getting a dinner reservation for Valentine’s Day is super stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. The good news is that if you’re reading this, you’re already ahead of the game! Check out our picks for romantic restaurants and make a res for Feb. 14 right here!

208 Rodeo: This Beverly Hills hotspot is offering a four course set menu for $95 per person, and you’ll get to hear music from a live band, too!

Balvanera (152 Stanton St, New York, NY) is doing a Prix Fixe 5-course Tasting Menu ($65) + Wine Pairings ($30), including a “Selva Negra Mousse” dessert for two, which consists of chocolate mousse, creme chantilly, and black cherries.

Bedford & Co (118 E 40th Street, New York, NY) is offering an Aphrodisiac-Induced Prix Fixe Menu ($95 pp), plus a special Valentine’s cocktail called “It’s A Match” made with Ketel One.

Brushstroke (30 Hudson Street, NYC) will be delighting diners with a five-course Valentine’s Day Lunch Menu ($65) and a six-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu ($175). Chef Isao Yamada is offering dishes such as Lobster with Black Cod in ocean herbal broth, Lavender Honey Long Island Duck with apple quince puree and Unagi Kabayaki over rice in a bento box.

California Pizza Kitchen is doing a sweet deal where you can get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for just $35.

Chao Chao (171 Ave A, New York, NY) is offering a Prix Fixe 4-course Menu ($45 pp) with roast duck for two, crispy skin fish in tomato consommé, and Nutella filled sesame balls.

The Cheesecake Factory: Find a location near you here.

Dante (79-81 MacDougal St, New York, NY) is offering a Candlelit Prix Fixe 4-course Menu ($75 pp) with oysters, a selection of premium seafoods, and dry-aged beef. Double dates receive complimentary dessert cocktails!

Empire Steak House (151 East 50th Street and 237 West 54th Street, NYC): Empire will be celebrating all things love with a Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe ($95.95) including Fresh Oysters, Porterhouse Steak for Two, Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Tail, Chocolate Mousse Cake and Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Joe’s American Bar and Grill: Select your location to see their special Valentine’s Day menu.

Kingsley (190 Avenue B, NYC): Chef Roxanne Spruance’s restaurant is will offer a five–course prix fixe ($95 per person) including Kushi Oysters; Beets with blood orange, white soy and bee pollen; Tagliatelle with black trumpet mushrooms and lardo; Butter Poached Maine Lobster with miso and shisu; and Rose Petal Ice Cream. An additional beverage pairing ($60 per person) is totally worth it, including pours such as Dewakazura Nigori, Pinot Noirs and a Sparkling Rose Cocktail.

The Leopard at Des Artistes is open on Valentine’s Day! You can see their menu in the gallery above.

Maestro: This mouthwatering new destination just recently opened their doors in Pasadena, CA. Check out their menu in the gallery above.

MAMO NYC: Check out their Valentine’s Day specials in the gallery above.

Red Lobster: You can’t go wrong with an aphrodisiac-filled meal here!

Seasons 52 is offering a four-course dinner and sparkling toast for two people for $60.

shay&ivy (39 West 24th Street, NYC) is doing a five-course prix fixe menu ($85). Dishes include Kabayaki Butter Roasted Oysters; Butter Poached Lobster with saffron cauliflower “risotto;” Dry Aged Grilled NY Strip with smoked marrow butter, Malbec reduction and truffled whipped potatoes; and Meyer Lemon Cheesecake with almond biscotti crumble and preserved blackberries.

Tapestry (60 Greenwich Avenue, NYC): Michelin-starred Chef Suvir Saran and Chef de Cuisine Joel Corona have created a five-course Valentine’s Day menu with a portion of the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Choose between modern American and Indian-influenced courses like Fried Oysters with guacamole, Truffled Asparagus Toast with quail egg, gruyere and parmigiano, A5 Wagyu Steak Salad with a citrusy, minted vegetable slaw, Saffron Tahiree Arancini and a Green Bean Stir Fry on basmati rice with coconut curry sauce.

The Tuck Room at iPic Fulton Market: Over Valentine’s Day weekend, The Tuck Room at iPic Fulton Market will be offering a “Cupid-Curated Cocktail Built For Two,” crafted using Master Bartender and Advanced Sommelier Adam Seger’s mesmerizing Heizenberg liquid nitrogen infusion machine. The Heizenberg takes on the role of matchmaker combining bourbon barrel aged tequila infused with special aphrodisiac ingredients and liquid nitrogen.

