On the football field, Tom Brady is practically impenetrable. But outside the arena, he’s a big softie! All it took was one question from an adoring 7-year old fan to make the NFL star break out into tears during a touching interview. WATCH to see who his hero is!

Even after winning, like, a BILLION Super Bowls, we’ve never seen Tom Brady, 39, this emotional! During a Super Bowl 51 press conference on Jan. 30, the New England Patriots MVP got choked up when a little boy asked who his hero was. “Who’s my hero? That’s a great question,” he replied before getting glassy-eyed. “Well, I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day.” That’s when Tom had to take a moment to himself. He paused, adjusted the microphone, and took a deep breath to control his emotions.

We totally sympathize with Tom in this moment. After all, the BIG GAME is coming up! The hunky quarterback has won 4 Super Bowls in his life, but nothing ever prepares you for the moment your team makes it to the finals. This year, the Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons, who’ve NEVER won! The Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl just once, but majorly blew it in a battle with the Denver Broncos. Eager to change the course of history, Falcons QB Matt Ryan is going to give it his ALL. Will it be enough to defeat Tom?

Wifey Gisele Bundchen and the NFL athlete have been doing a lot of celebrating lately thanks to the Patriots’ back-to-back wins. However, this Super Bowl might be different from the rest. Why? Because of Tom’s friendship with Donald Trump. Fans are beyond pissed about their bromance, and may show their outrage at the upcoming event. Who knew sports and politics went so well together?

HollywoodLifers, did Tom's emotional interview get you all choked up too?

