The Weeknd’s Ready To Take Selena Gomez Home To Ontario After Romantic Italy Trip

Ooh la la! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez JUST returned from their romantic trip to Italy, but it looks like he’s already planning their next adventure. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned The Weeknd plans on taking Selena to his hometown in Ontario!

“For The Weeknd, no place says love more than Italy and that’s one of the reasons he wanted to spend time there with Selena [Gomez]. With all the hate that’s going on with Donald Trump being President, he just wanted to get the f**k out and be surrounded with love and beauty and Selena gave him all of that and more! Their trip was bomb. They saw some historical sights, laughed, and found this cute little chain length fence and put a love lock on it! The Weeknd loves traveling with her and wants to take her to Ontario next and give her a personal tour of his old stomping grounds,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

OMG! How adorable — for The Weeknd, 26, to want to take Selena, 24, to his hometown, that must mean he feels pretty serious about the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer. We wonder if he’ll also introduce Selena to his family!

As we previously told you, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez returned to LA from their trip in Italy on Jan. 31. While overseas, they packed on some steamy PDA and enjoyed a couple dinner dates. It was a romantic trip — one that we could only dream of — but for Selena and The Weeknd, they actually got to experience it, so that’s totally awesome. Their relationship is probably stronger than ever now! And they’ll take another huge step when he takes Selena home to Ontario.

