Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: His Romantic V-Day Plans To Write Songs Together

Ah, young love! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are still in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship, so of course he had to plan something super cute for their first V-Day together! HollywoodLife.com has his EXCLUSIVE date details, here.

Well isn’t this just adorable? Valentine’s Day is a big deal for new couples. It’s your first real chance to prove how much you love your new girlfriend or boyfriend, and show how much you know about them by giving them a unique and personal gift or an intimate experience as a date. That’s what The Weeknd, 26, has on his mind leading up to the chocolate-and-roses holiday, and a source told HollywoodLife.com how he plans to woo his new girl Selena Gomez, 24, EXCLUSIVELY!

“Plans are still being made but The Weeknd wants to write [music] with Selena,” the source explained. “Even if it never makes it to the studio he feels that is the biggest connection he can make with her is to share his art. He thinks it would be the icing on the cake of a full day of good times!” Aw!

We LOVE this idea for the nearly inseparable couple. Not only does it allow Abel to be vulnerable and open with Selena while giving them plenty of alone time, but it’s also something he knows she enjoys that he couldn’t do with just anyone else. Musician love is the best love!

We can’t imagine what other “good times,” he has planned, but we know one thing for sure: he likes to go big! On Jan. 25, the “Starboy” singer rented out the whole Dave & Busters on Hollywood Boulevard for a fun-filled night with Selly and his friends. What more could a gal want?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that writing music together is the perfect Valentine’s Day plan for Selena and Abel? Let us know!

