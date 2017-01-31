The Weeknd Demands That The Grammys Seat Selena Gomez Next To Him At Show

As the world waits for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to make their awards show debut as a couple, a Jan. 31 report says that the rapper is pulling every string he can to make sure his girlfriend sits next to him at the Grammy Awards. Find out exactly what he’s doing to ensure he’s seated with Selena!

The Weeknd, 26, is obviously head over heels for Selena Gomez, 24, because he refuses to sit anywhere but next to her at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! “Selena Gomez and The Weeknd [AKA Abel Makkonen Tesfaye] will be attached at the hip through Grammy weekend…but as of now they’re not sitting together,” TMZ reports. Oh, no!

Don’t worry, though — the Weeknd has “put in a request with The Recording Academy to change that ASAP”, sources tell the site. Phew! It wouldn’t be very much fun for Abel to attend if he couldn’t sit next to his new beau, don’t you think?

It’s also worth pointing out that since Selena is not nominated this year and is reportedly not performing during the show, wanting to support The Weekend gives her a great reason to go, and it would be such a letdown if they didn’t get to sit together! TMZ also claims that they’ll be going to after-parties together, but obviously being together at the ceremony is a huge deal.

Last year, Selena stole the (red carpet) show by hamming it up with her bestie Taylor Swift, 26, but it’s safe to say that attending arm-in-arm with The Weeknd would truly break the Internet once and for all. We can’t wait!

