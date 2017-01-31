We knew Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were getting serious, but this is a BIG deal! The ‘Starboy’ singer has listed Sel as his plus one for a pre-Grammys party, and he’s pushing hard to get producers to seat them next to each other at the show, according to a new report. AHH!

Things must really be going well on Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd’s romantic Italian getaway! With the Grammy Awards fast approaching, The Weeknd has listed his new lady love as a plus one for Clive Davis’ pre-show bash, and is having his people get in touch with producers so they can be seated next to each other at the show, TMZ claims. OMG!

Although she’s not nominated or performing at the big event, Selena was reportedly still set to attend. However, on the original seating chart, she and The Weeknd weren’t seated next to each other, which he’s trying to rectify ASAP now that they’ve gone public with their romance. The 26-year-old will be taking the stage to sing one of his hits during the annual ceremony.

Last year, both stars attended the Grammys…but Sel went with her bestie, Taylor Swift, 26, and The Weeknd went with his then-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, 20. This year, Bella has no connection to the show or any reason to attend (that we know of!), although, if Zayn Malik, 24, goes, there’s obviously a chance he’ll bring her sister, Gigi Hadid, 21.

Interestingly, it was reported on Jan. 30 that Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber, 22, is not planning on showing up to the awards ceremony, despite multiple nominations, including the most-coveted honor of the night, Album of the Year. Could he purposely be sitting this one out to avoid Sel and her new man?!

