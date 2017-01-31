‘The Fosters’: Callie Gets Booked In Juvy In All-New 4B Photos

Image Courtesy of Freeform

Callie, you in trouble, girl! ‘The Fosters’ season 4B premieres Jan. 31, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE photos from the Feb. 7 episode that you need to see. Callie gets booked in juvenile hall! How will she get out of this one?

Oh, Callie (Maia Mitchell). What are you doing?! Exclusive photos from the Feb. 7 episode, titled “Dream a Little Dream,” reveal that Callie’s getting booked in juvy! This isn’t Callie’s first time in a juvenile detention center, and her track record isn’t going to make this easy for her to get out of trouble.

In the all-new photos, Callie looks scared and disappointed in herself as she is patted down by an officer. The photo of Callie as she gets her mug shot taken is just devastating. Poor Callie! The episode synopsis says that Callie faces “serious legal trouble.” Maia also told Just Jared Jr. that juvenile detention could possibly become a “permanent situation” for Callie.

Callie’s trip back to juvy couldn’t come at a worst possible time for the family. Stef (Teri Polo) and Lena (Sherri Saum) are continuing to stay at Jesus’ (Nick Centineo) bedside in the hospital, where he remains unconscious after his fight with Nick over Mariana (Cierra Ramirez). As all this chaos is going on, Brandon (David Lambert) attempts to hold the family together.

Callie has found a new love, but could she find her way back to Brandon? Brallie remains a fan favorite ship. Maia told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the start of season 4 that the one thing she doesn’t want to see happen with Brallie is them “not together because of the family.” With The Fosters, anything can happen, so don’t lose hope, Brallie fans!

The Fosters returns for Season 4B on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The show has been renewed for season 5 and will feature the show’s milestone 100th episode.

