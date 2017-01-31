‘Teen Wolf’ EP Teases Bringing Stiles & Lydia Together In Winter Finale: It’s Time

The Jan. 31 winter finale of ‘Teen Wolf’ is going to bring on all the feelings. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to executive producer Jeff Davis before the episode to talk about what’s really important: Stiles and Lydia. Will Lydia finally be able to tell Stiles that she loves him?!

The penultimate episode of Teen Wolf 6A featured Lydia coming to the realization that she never told Stiles that she loved him. He said those three epic worlds before he was taken by the Ghost Riders, but she never got to say it back.

HollywoodLife.com asked EP Jeff Davis in an exclusive interview whether or Lydia will get the opportunity to say it back. “You’ll have to watch and find out,” he said. “That’s a spoiler!”

Season 6A has been all about remembering Stiles. Jeff admits that Stiles and Lydia’s relationship is one relationship Teen Wolf hadn’t explored, and it was time to do just that.

“One of the things that we really wanted to show was… we talked about this is our final season and what were the relationships we hadn’t explored yet,” Jeff said. “If it was another season, it would have been Scott and Stiles’ friendship that finally breaks that barrier, or it’s the connection between Stiles and his father. This was the one we hadn’t explored. This was the ground we hadn’t traversed yet and we wanted to make this season, we knew were only going to have Dylan O’Brien for a few episodes, and we were thinking, ‘How do we pay tribute to this character? How do we take him down a new path?’ For us, this was the time to bring Stiles and Lydia together. And to make it incredibly meaningful.”

The Teen Wolf winter finale airs Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lydia will finally tell Stiles that she loves him? Let us know!