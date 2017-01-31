We dare you to watch this and not feel inspired! Taylor Swift’s powerful Album of the Year acceptance speech from the 2016 Grammy Awards is featured in a new commercial for the 2017 ceremony and it’ll give you all the feels. Even Gigi and Bella Hadid were in tears after watching! Check it out here.

Just days after Kanye West, 39, claimed he made Taylor Swift, 26, “Famous” in his song of the same name, she won the biggest honor of the night at the Grammy Awards — Album of the Year for 1989. While onstage accepting the honor, Taylor took the opportunity to inspire women everywhere…and give a little dig to ‘Ye at the same time.

“As the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” she said. “But if you just focus on the work and don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

Now, a year later, this epic speech has been turned into a commercial, with young girls with all different talents and backgrounds reciting the inspiring words to promote this year’s Grammy Awards. Watch here:

Obviously, the ad sends a very powerful message, and just like us, Tay’s BFF, Gigi Hadid, 21, is totally feeling it. “Me n bels in full tears… Brb,” she tweeted alongside a link to the video.

Bels, of course, is her sister, Bella Hadid, 20, who finds herself in an interesting position when it comes to Taylor these days — after all, Tay’s BFF, Selena Gomez, 24, is now dating Bella’s ex, The Weeknd, 26, and they’ve been flaunting PDA like crazy lately! Luckily, it seems like Bella is still on good terms with Taylor, at least!

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired by the Grammys commercial? What do you think of Bella getting so emotional over it?