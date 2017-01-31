Scott Disick Kisses Sexy Mystery Woman After Ditching Kourtney — Pics & Video

Splash News

Look away Kourtney! Scott Disick was spotted getting very close — we’re talking cuddling and kissing — on the beach on Jan. 31 with a mystery woman. See the video of his PDA-filled day here!

Here we go again! Scott Disick, 33, was just spotted with a mystery woman, while his on-again off-again girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian was no where to be seen. In the photos and the video, published on TMZ, Scott is seen kissing a girl’s cheek, hugging her very close in the pool at the Setai Hotel in Miami, while she smokes a cigarette; he’s also hanging out with her on the beach — while she wears a thong bathing suit.

We know that while reports claimed Scott and Kourtney were back together, they have been having some problems over the past few months. He reportedly flaked on Kim Kardashian during a recent trip to Dubai, leaving Kourtney worried, then he headed to Sundance and was reportedly spotted partying with a brunette.

“Kourtney is broken-hearted and feels played by Scott for the millionth time and she is over it,” a source told us of the situation. “Kourt loves Scott so much and they have such a great time together when things are going well… but Scott never fails to leave Kourtney and the kids to indulge in his own selfish behaviors.”

However, on Jan. 27 he posted a photo of Kourtney, 37, on vacation in Costa Rica with the family — including their children, Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2 — and he captioned it with, “Mom.” Kourtney has since posted a ton of super sexy photos from their vacation, including one on Snapchat that showed her completely naked, baring her butt to the camera.

We don’t know yet what happened between Scott’s vacation with the family and his new rendezvous with this mystery woman, but we can guess that Kourtney will not be pleased seeing these photos. Again, the pair never confirmed they were back together — so maybe he’s just being single Scott?

