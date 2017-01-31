Russell Westbrook Dreading Playing With ‘Traitor’ Kevin Durant In NBA All-Star Game

REX/Shutterstock

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant will be on the same team in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in New Orleans and Russell’s not too thrilled about it. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard still thinks K.D. is a ‘traitor’ for leaving the team and is dreading having to play with Kevin in the All-Star game. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Russell Westbrook, 28, is undoubtedly having an All-Star year! He’s playing his heart out this season and putting up Hall of Fame numbers every night. He loves the game, but unfortunately for the OKC superstar, he’s dreading this year’s All-Star game. That’s because he not only has to see his old “traitor” friend Kevin Durant, 28, but he’s got to play with him on the same team.

“Russell’s downright pissed he’s not starting in the NBA All-Star game and he’s equally pissed he has to be on the same squad as Kevin,” a source close to number 0 told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s going to keep it cute and cordial but in all honesty he really wants to sit at the end of bench and not talk to anyone, especially Kevin. He’s not looking to be his friend. He doesn’t want to speak to him. And he doesn’t want to shake his hand or anything because he’s still mad and considers him a traitor.”

Despite being one of the best dressed players in all of the NBA, Russell’s a class act and will no doubt keep his cool when he comes face-to-face with Kevin, just like he did when a rude fan flipped him off. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Russell was cool as a cucumber after an overly aggressive Sixers fan gave him the two bird salute during a live game. The cameras caught the fan flipping Russell off but of course, Russ kept it classy and simply gave the unruly fan one his infamous Russell facial expressions while walking away.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Russell will change his mind and show K.D. some love at the game?

