Ruby Rose Flaunts Abs In Sexy Lace Black Bra At ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Ruby Rose looked fabulous when she headed to the LA premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ on Jan. 30th. She looked absolutely amazing when she arrived on the red carpet in a white blazer which she left completely open, showing off her lacy little bra. What do you guys think of her look? Do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

Ruby Rose, 30, always knows how to make a statement at any red carpet event she attends. Her latest red carpet ensemble was for the LA premiere of John Wick: Chapter 2, on Jan. 30th. She opted to wear an oversized white blazer and skinny trousers, putting her bare stomach on full display. Did you guys love her look or loathe it?

Ruby is always rocking some sort of body chain and body jewelry and that’s exactly what she did for this movie premiere. She opted to wear an oversized long, white double-breasted blazer with black striped lapels. Ruby loves to show off a ton of skin, so of course she left the jacket wide open, showing off her insanely toned abs. Plus, she opted out of wearing a top, and instead just wore a little black lace bra showing off a ton of cleavage.

She paired the wide-open jacket with black skinny leg trousers that had satin stripes across the knees and zippers on the ankles. Ruby tied the whole look together with a chunky layered silver body-chain around her chest which was attached to a silver diamond choker necklace with huge stars on it.

Ruby always knows how to steal the spotlight on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere, but we’re not so sure if we love this look or loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.