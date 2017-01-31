Rihanna’s Marion Crane Checks Into ‘Bates Motel’ — First Look At Epic Cameo

Marion Crane comes face-to-face with Norman Bates on the premiere of ‘Bates Motel,’ and after losing his mother, he is not in a good place. See the first look at season five, including a first glance at Rihanna in the iconic role.

“It’s just not the same,” Norman (Freddie Highmore) says in the new promo, looking up at his house that he lives in alone now. Of course, he still sees his mother (Vera Fermiga) there in the window. Through the trailer, she keeps telling him she’s real, and very uncomfortably tells him, “buckle your seatbelt.”

However, it’s the final moments of the promo that show Rihanna as Marion Crane asking Norman, “Can I get a room?” Moments later when she’s in the shower, Norman looks through the peep-hole of the room.

Of course, she’ll be taking on the role that Janet Leigh made famous in the film, Psycho, getting murdered by Norman while in the shower. So it makes sense that you can hear the faucet turn on.

This season will be the last, so why not bring on an iconic star like Rihanna? “I read this article in which she said she was a fan of Bates Motel. We asked and she said yes,” Executive Producer Carlton Cuse said at Comic Con after the announcement. “It was awesome. We’re really excited about it. It really feels very much like the version of the character that is different from the movie.”

Of course they also confirmed that Normal would be a part of the final season, following her death at the end of last season. “The obsession with Norma and the relationship with Norma is always going to be the driving force of this show,” co-executive producer Kerry Ehrin told Variety. “Vera is still going to be No. 1 on the call sheet,” Carlton added.

