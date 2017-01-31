‘RHOBH’ Recap: Lisa Vanderpump Threatens Eden At Kyle’s Great Gatsby Party

Courtesy of Bravo

This week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ featured two different parties, and during each one, Eden took an opportunity to voice her concerns about Kim Richards. Thankfully, Kyle, Kim AND Lisa Vanderpump shut her down. To find out what else happened, read our recap below!

Well, we’d hate to be Eden Sassoon right about now. Basically, the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has an issue with her after she questioned Kim Richards‘ sobriety — not once, not twice, but at least five times over the last few episodes.

Finally, on the Jan. 31 episode, Kyle told Eden to stop prying. Then, Kim also shut Eden down at Kyle’s Great Gatsby-themed party. And lastly, Lisa Vanderpump threatened Eden, telling her to back off Kim and Kyle or else… But as scary as Lisa’s threat seemed, we have a feeling this won’t be the last we hear of Eden’s interest in Kim’s sobriety. This is RHOBH, after all. Plus, Eden said she wasn’t the only one talking about Kim, so Lisa Rinna‘s comments about Kim being close to “death” will probably soon see the light of day.

Elsewhere, Eileen was super happy when Erika nailed her audition for The Young and the Restless. The woman behind the camera even called Erika a “natural.” Could we be seeing a future story arc for Erika? It seems very likely!

In other RHOBH news, Lisa held a barbecue at her house, during which Harry Hamlin served his meat to the ladies. Erika seemed super excited about tasting his meat — a little too excited. In fact, she kept saying it over and over again. This barbecue is also the first place Eden brought up Kim’s sobriety (the first time during THIS episode).

