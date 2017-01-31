Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Sex Tape: Did He Just Imply That Kris Jenner Leaked It?

REX/Shutterstock

The Kardashian family has continuously denied that Kris Jenner had a hand in leaking Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape in 2007, but his latest interview has fired up the speculation once again. Could Kris really have sold her daughter’s most private footage just for fame?!

Ray J, 36, did his best to avoid talking about Kim Kardashian, 36, in his new interview with Heat magazine, but obviously, the pair’s infamous sex tape still came into the discussion. “I only did my part [in making her famous,” he said, when asked if the reality star was obsessed with fame. “As a man, I tried to play my part in the situation. If you’re intelligent, you can read between the lines.”

He also referred to Kris Jenner, 61, as a “real, true hustler,” which has fans questioning if that means she ‘hustled’ her family into fame by leaking the sex tape. This has long been a rumor that the family consistently denies — they even won $5 million from Vivid Entertainment, the company that put out the footage, in a settlement.

Just last year, author Ian Halperin also alleged in his tell-all book, Kardashian Dynasty, that Kris and Kim orchestrated this whole ordeal. “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go,” Ian wrote, based on information fed to him by a source in the adult film industry. “Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand. It was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day.”

