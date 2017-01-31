Priyanka Chopra Rocks 2 Chic Flowy Dresses In 1 Day While In NYC: Vote For Your Fave

REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra looked fabulous in NYC on Jan. 30th when she rocked two different looks in one day. Priyanka is promoting season 2 of her show, ‘Quantico,’ and has been on a roll lately. We loved both of her looks so much and can’t decide which one was our favorite. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Priyanka Chopra, 34, headed to the Today Show in NYC on Jan. 30th to promote season 2 of Quantico when she rocked a white satin dress with black booties. Later on in the day, she swapped her pearly white dress for a floral frock and both outfits were amazing. We can’t decide which one was our favorite, what do you guys think?

We loved her Today Show outfit. She rocked a satin white high-low dress with a thick black belt cinching in her waist. The flowy dress was a shiny pearl hue and she opted to spice up the look with black leather military booties and a black military coat with gold buttons down the sides. Priyanka topped the look off with simple matte black round sunglasses.

After her appearance on the show, she changed into a gorgeous floral Marni dress with a ruffled flowy skirt. The floral dress featured pretty bright colored birds all over it and she opted to wear the same military coat from earlier in the day. Priyanka added a bold pop of color to the outfit with a fun pair of bright red suede Christian Louboutin ankle-strap sandals.

We love how effortless Priyanka’s style is. She throws on a cute flowy frock and is ready to go. Both of her NYC outfits were gorgeous and we can’t decide which one we liked better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

