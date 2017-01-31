FameFlyNet

Congratulations to Pharrell Williams & his wife Helen Lasichanh! The adorable couple officially welcomed triplets into the world and we could not be more excited! This means their 8-year-old son Rocket is now a big brother to THREE newborn siblings — SO cute!

Pharrell Williams, 43, has something to REALLY be “happy” about! The singer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, 36, gave birth to not one, not two, but THREE babies in January, his rep confirms to Vanity Fair, and we can only imagine what an exciting time this must be for the newly expanded fam! Already the proud parents of son Rocket, 8, the two now have their hands full with FOUR youngsters — but we’re sure Rocket is going to be an amazing — and helpful — big brother!

While the “Happy” singer and Helen never specifically announced their pregnancy, the model proudly debuted her baby bump back in September while attending a Chanel-hosted dinner in Los Angeles celebrating N°5 L’Eau. The beauty sported a flowing striped dress and looked absolutely radiant with a beaming Pharrell by her side. After five years of dating, Helen and Pharrell tied the knot back in 2013, and it’s obvious the two truly enjoy parenthood.

After all, just last year Pharrell opened up about what words of wisdom he hopes to pass on to his children — and what he said was SO sweet! “Humility and loyalty, I feel like those two things are the ultimate currency,” the producer told ET. “So I just try to push my son to be humble. He’s really talented, he’s really smart and bright, but I want him to be humble with the things that he does so all those other things will shine on their own. He gets that.” Aw! Congrats again to the happy family!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Pharrell and Helen have officially expanded their family? Congratulate the happy couple below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.