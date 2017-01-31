Patrick Schwarzenegger Rocks Shirt With Pic Of Kim Kardashian: Love Or Loathe?

Splash News

Number one fan? Patrick Schwarzenegger just can’t get enough of Kim Kardashian — he’s even rocking a shirt with a picture of the bikini-clad reality star playing tennis! Check out the hunk’s bold fashion statement and tell us if you LOVE or LOATHE the look.

Hmmm…we wonder what his girlfriend thinks about this. Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23, has been dating model Abby Champion for about a year, but it seems Kim Kardashian is still on his mind. At least when he’s getting dressed. The son to Arnold Schwarzenegger made a daring fashion statement on Jan. 31, stepping out in a long sleeve shirt with Kim dressed in a bikini on it! The image shows Kim playing tennis with her girlfriend, and is a part of Kanye West‘s Saint Pablo tour merchandise. SEE PATRICK’S EPIC SHIRT HERE.

Thankfully, Abby didn’t seem to mind her beau’s shirt one bit. The blonde beauty spent the day biking around Venice in Los Angeles with Patrick, often wrapping her arms around his torso and flaunting tons of PDA on the street. Abby turns 20 next month, so Patrick is probably organizing the best birthday bash for her. Maybe he’ll buy her some matching Yeezy clothing!

Even though Abby and the half-German hunk seem happier than ever, there’s one other woman in his life that may raise some eyebrows. It’s not Kim…it’s Miley Cyrus. Apparently Patrick and the Happy Hippy founder have been reconnecting via text since their split, according to a Life & Style report from Sept. 2016. The story claims Liam Hemsworth is NOT pleased by their communication, since Miley was in love with Patrick before he cheated on her. No word on how Abby feels about it, but we don’t think she has any reason to worry! She and Patrick look so cute together!

HollywoodLifers, do you LOVE or LOATHE Patrick’s Kim-inspired shirt? Comment below!

