Oprah Winfrey Joining ’60 Minutes’ In The Fall — Find Out Her Role

Your Sunday nights just got better — Legendary interviewer and talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, has officially joined CBS’ ’60 Minutes,’ and will first appear in the Fall. So, what role will she take?

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” the news magazine’s executive producer, Jeff Fager, said in a statement on Jan. 31, and we couldn’t agree more — it makes sense that she has been added as a “special contributor.”

“She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 Minutes,” he said. “I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

The 63-year-old journalist has of course been involved with CBS for years, as they helped her to launch The Oprah Winfrey Show, which aired from 1986 to 2011. She’s also an executive producer on CBS’ Dr. Phil. While segment details have not been released yet, it’s safe to say she’ll be conducting interviews she’s always been famous for, just as the show has been.

Oprah also added a statement, saying that she’s been an admirer of 60 Minutes since she was a young girl. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling,” she said. “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

