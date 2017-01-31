Kim Kardashian Transforms North West Into Adorable Furry Animals In Cute New Videos

North West totally loves being in front of the camera! And stealing the spotlight once again on Mom Kim Kardashian’s snapchat, the 3-year-old really hammed it up with adorable filters! The youngster seemed to have a blast goofing off on the app all while she & her fam return from Costa Rico on their private jet. Just wait until you see Nori as a hedgehog!

North West‘s, 3, Snapchat game is on POINT! Returning home from her family’s Costa Rica vacay on Jan. 30, Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, daughter used the social media app to keep her occupied on the way home — and she could not have been cuter! In videos posted to Kim’s Snapchat account, the little cutie was all smiles, goofing off with her mom while aboard their private plane — SO sweet!

Wearing a red dress and denim jacket, Nori jumped and barked for the camera while using Snapchat’s puppy filter. She then became a bunny and even a hedgehog! North seemed to be amused the most by the animal filters — especially the hedgehog one that gave her big eyes and spikes. But animal filters weren’t all North and Kim utilized on Snapchat. She also rocked the shade filter — telling the camera “Hello, hello, hello!”

And REALLY getting goofy, Kim used the fan-favorite flower crown filter, saying “an oldie but a goodie” as she and North munched on cookies! “Are you so beautiful?” the selfie queen asked North. “Yeah,” the three-year-old replied. Aw! While in Costa Rica, the star also shared the Snapchat love with her son Saint West, 1. With Saint, Kim used the bunny filter and showed off Saint’s mobility as he steadied himself against a couch and fully stood up on his own. He’s growing up so fast! Seriously though, these kids could NOT get any cuter!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love when Kim posts Snapchats with North? Isn’t she adorable?