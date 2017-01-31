Zayn Malik, Janet Jackson, Mike Tyson & 31 More Muslim Celebs

REX/Shutterstock

There are plenty of Muslims in Hollywood, but can you name any of them? From Zayn Malik and Mike Tyson to Janet Jackson and more, here’s HollywoodLife.com’s full list of Muslim stars.

As Americans fight back against President Donald Trump and his outrageous ban on Muslims, it’s a good time to find out which of your favorite celebs practice the religion. After Moonlight star Mahershala Ali, 42, kicked off interest in Hollywood Muslims during his emotional acceptance speech at the 2017 SAG Awards, we couldn’t help but look around and find out who else was practicing the Islam religion.

Let’s start with former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik, 24. In a 2015 interview with The Fader, Zayn’s mom, Tricia, revealed that she converted to Islam to marry his Pakistani father, Yaser, and raised their children Muslim. She also shared that Zayn has read the Quran three times!

In 2014, boxer Mike Tyson, 50, revealed that he was a practicing Muslim while talking to Fox News. “I’m very grateful to be a Muslim. Allah doesn’t need me, I need Allah,” he explained, sharing that the religion helps him be “humble”.

Believe it or not, Amal Clooney, 38, was raised by a Lebanese Muslim mother. Her name means “hope” in Arabic, and although she neither her or her husband, George, 55, have commented on it, it is often reported that Amal is still a practicing Muslim.

Make sure you check out the gallery for even more celebrity Muslims, including Ellen Burstyn, Shaq, Snoop Dogg, Iman, Amal Clooney, and so many more.

