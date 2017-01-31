REX/Shutterstock

What is real? Well, this ‘Matrix’ cast reunion definitely! Keanu Reeves met up with his former co-stars Carrie Anne Moss and Laurence Fishbourne for a reunion even the Oracle didn’t see coming!

How good does Keanu Reeves, 52, look these days? The longtime actor met up with two of his original The Matrix co-stars — Carrie Anne Moss, 49, and Laurence Fishburne, 55 — at an after party for his new film, John Wick: Chapter 2 on Monday, January 30. Believe it or not, this cast reunion was 14 years in the making since the last film in The Matrix franchise came out in 2003!

Not only did Carrie and Laurence show up to support Keanu at the party after the premiere of this latest film, but according to PEOPLE the trio spent a nice time chatting. Of course they were also posing for photos, just to prove that this reunion was real — and not just The Matrix tricking us!

It has also been revealed that Keanu and Laurence reunite on screen in the new John Wick film, too, though details about Laurence’s character have remained top secret. Keanu even gushed over working with his old friend during an interview, telling Reuters it was one of the “best” parts of the film. Aw!

