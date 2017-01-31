Mary Tyler Moore Called 911 Over Domestic Disputes With Husband — Shocking Report

REX/Shutterstock

This is truly disturbing. Call summary reports from the Greenwich Police Department reveal that the late Mary Tyler Moore allegedly called 911 multiple times over claims of domestic disputes with her husband, Dr. Robert Levine. What happened?

Poor Mary Tyler Moore! The late actress, who recently died of a heart attack at age 80, apparently called the police to her Greenwich, Connecticut estate twice in 2014 for alleged domestic violence emergencies involving her husband, Dr. Robert Levine, 62. Greenwich PD 911 calls placed just days apart in January 2014 featured chilling details about what may have been a terrifying time in the beloved actress’ life.

The first call log, on January 19, 2014, said, “wife [Mary Tyler Moore] states her estranged husband is refusing to leave house. She states he co-owns the home but normally does not reside there. [Responding police] states housekeeper is present,” according to Daily Mail.

Fortunately, the rest of the report states that there were no arrests made or restraining orders issued; it was nonviolent and no weapons were found. “Due to lack of medication Moore was confused and disoriented. Medication was given by the aid [sic] and Moore was calmed and put into bed for the evening,” the report reads.

Then, police were called back to the beloved actress‘ estate on January 23. There, the PD stated that they interrupted a “verbal dispute” between Mary and Robert. Police said Robert made a vail [veiled] threat” as he drove away from the house. Again, no arrests or restraining orders were issued. Friends of the couple reportedly said that the two 911 calls were caused by the medication that Mary was taking after she had brain surgery, that allegedly caused her confusion and hallucination; they insisted that there really wasn’t anything happening with Robert. That’s awful!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by these alleged 911 calls? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.