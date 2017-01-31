The boys are back together! Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd had the most incredible ‘Lord of the Rings’ reunion, and there’s a video to prove this magical meet-up went down. You have to watch!

The Lord of the Rings cast renewed their epic bromance and had a blast together on their night out on Jan. 30. The movies are still very much near and dear to the cast’s hearts. Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc), Elijah Wood (Frodo), and Billy Boyd (Pippin) even teamed up for a funny video where they fake a scene fighting a cave troll. Instead of swords and arrows, they were armed with forks and knives. It’s incredible.

Orlando posted the hilarious video on his Instagram story. Dominic also shared sweet photos from the reunion. He posted a photo with Viggo and captioned it, “My captain. My king.” Dominic also tagged Empire magazine in his reunion photos with the guys, so could the cast members be planning something?! Let’s hope so!

It’s so good to see these guys together again. The Lord of the Rings movies have captivated fans across the globe. We fell in love with these characters. We’ve been in desperate need of a reunion for a while. The last Lord of the Rings movie, The Return of the King, was released in 2003!

While another Lord of the Rings movie is likely out of the question, a biopic based on author J.R.R. Tolkien is in the works. The movie, Middle Earth, will follow Tolkien’s early life and relationship with Edith Bratt, as well as his experience in World War I that influences his Middle Earth stories.

HollywoodLifers, should the boys do another Lord of the Rings movie together? Let us know!