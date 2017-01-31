Charles Barkley Vs LeBron James: Fans Choose Sides As NBA Feud Gets Nasty

Rex/Shutterstock

The war is on! LeBron James couldn’t take anymore of Charles Barkley’s trash talk and he finally snapped! King James ripped Sir Chuck apart in a rant for the history books. Now, NBA fans are picking sides, joining either Team LeBron or Team Barkley.

Forget the rivalry between LeBron James, 32, and Steph Curry, 28. The biggest, baddest blood in the NBA is between King James and Charles Barkley, 53. After Charles called LeBron called “whiny” for saying the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a playmaker, LeBron couldn’t hold back his frustration anymore.

“He’s a hater,” LeBron said on Jan. 30, following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way,” LeBron said. “Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.” Boom. Dead. LeBron’s words ignited a debate online, as basketball fans took sides: those backing LeBron for “putting Charles in his place,” while others sided with Charles for “telling the truth” about King James! After all, Charles’s “whiny” comments came after he pointed out the Cavs went all out to bring in J.R. Smith, 31, Iman Shumpert, 26, and Kyle Korver, 35, to give LeBron the team he wanted.

Charles Barkley can't say shit to LeBron he been surpassed Charles' career lol — 02/01 🐐⏳ (@GOATBehavior) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley was telling the truth about Lebron. Nobody told Lebron to call himself the best player then keep asking for better players. — ✈ Mel Vega 👑 (@Gmel_Genuine) January 31, 2017

Thank you LeBron for putting Charles Barkley in his place for all the ignorant stuff he says on tv — A$AP_rande (@rande_tooswerve) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley is so much cooler than LeBron James.. and they were both 100% correct for everything they called the other out on — Donald McGettigan (@DonM409) January 31, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Charles Barkley retires from life after LeBron James comments. — Keith McQuillen (@KeithMcQuillen) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley struck a nerve with LeBron!! Good job Chuck! — James Weaver (@liljamesdaddy) January 31, 2017

Love the fact that Lebron went off on Charles Barkley and stood up for himself all these reporters do sometimes is talk nonsense. — Steven Jusko (@sr_juice11) January 31, 2017

LeBron got hurt at Charles for telling the truth…….damn lmfao — K¥_£ (@ImJustKyle_) January 31, 2017

"Charles Barkley" is on point about Lebron, he's got the team he wanted and he's still whining about it. Geez! — TEAMCB (@chefcam) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley gave his opinion about Lebron James relevant to basketball. Lebron responded bringing up Charles personal life. Hewrong4that — Cameron D. Jones (@camDJones29) January 31, 2017

So, for NBA fans, school was in session when Professor James decided to drop in and teach a history lesson. All that shade King James threw during his wild rant is true. Charles Barkley was arrested in Oc.t. 1997 for allegedly throwing Jorge Lugo through a plate-glass window after Jorge supposedly threw a plate of ice on Sir Chuck.

In 1991, during a game, Charles attempted to spit on a heckler who was using racial slurs, but ended up gobbing on a nearby girl. The Wynn Las Vegas casino filed a civil complaint against Barkley in 2008 complaint over a $400,000 debt, and the “I am not a role model” was the basis of Charles’s infamous 1993 Nike commercial. Now that LeBron has thrown down by bringing up Barkley’s less-than-golden history, what is Charles going to say in response?

Whose side are you on in this feud, HollywoodLifers? Are you Team James or Team Barkley? Or do you think they should settle it with a little one-on-one?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.