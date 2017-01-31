Lady Gaga Set To Star In Tiffany & Co. Campaign & Super Bowl Commercial

REX Shutterstock

Tiffany & Co. tapped Lady Gaga to star in the brand’s new ad and are celebrating with their first commercial in 22 years — and you can catch it right before the songstress takes the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show! We can’t wait to see Gaga get glam for the shoot — can you?

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend — especially for Lady Gaga! The songstress is teaming up with Tiffany & Co. ad will star in the brand’s new print campaign — and that’s not all! She will also be featured in their first-ever Super Bowl ad, which will air before the halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 5. Page Six broke the exciting news and also spilled on what we can expect from the TV spot, which will feature Gaga saying: “I always want to be challenging the status quo. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are…I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you.”



Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show Pics — See Beyonce Rock The Stage

Although we don’t always think of Tiffany & Co. on Super Bowl Sunday the TV spot is bound to catch everyone’s attention — and all of her fans will definitely be tuned in to see her perform during the halftime show in Houston so it is the perfect place to debut the major commercial.

Grace Coddington was the creative director behind the print campaign and we can’t wait to see the glam shoot when it is unveiled during the big game!

What do you think of Gaga’s new gig? Are you excited to see her all decked out for Tiffany & Co. on Sunday? Let us know below and be sure to tune in to see Gaga on Feb. 5.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.