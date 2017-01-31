Courtesy of Instagram

Yowza! Kylie Jenner’s ridiculous curves are the best sales weapon for her new ‘Thick’ clothing collection. You’ve got to see the insanely sexy photo where she’s showing off tons of cleavage in a tight pink sports bra!

Holy moly! Kylie Jenner is rocking her hottest figure ever and she sure does know it. The 19-year-old is adding a new line of clothes and underwear called “Thick” to her Kylie online shop, and naturally she’s got the best body in the world to showcase the goods. She posted a photo to her store’s Instagram page Jan. 31 that practically melted our screens. Kylizzle is rocking a pink sports bra and a pair of boy briefs, and her boobs look ginormous! There’s no mistaking the name of the new line as the word “Thick!” appears over and over in the waistband of her undies and the elastic underneath her bra.

Kylie’s making it clear that her new line will make every woman feel super sexy, as she captioned the photo, “All Different Types #THICK.” She included several other pics of what’s in her upcoming collection as one model rocked a tiny black bikini top with the word “Thick” on her right boob, and another pic featured a girl in a white bra and grey sweats with “Thick!!!!!!” written in bold pink letters down the side of her leg. Thick can definitely be used to describe hourglass figures like Ky’s body, so she’s proudly owning her curves.

The reality star has been showing off her breasts every chance she gets lately, sparking tons of chatter from fans that she might have had a boob job. Her chest is definitely quite ample these days, and she hasn’t addressed any of the rumors. We certainly got an eyeful as she shared plenty of racy bikini pics from her family’s recent trip to Costa Rica while filming KUWTK. Now with her new Thick line, we’re sure she’s going to be sharing plenty more sizzling pics of her big bosom.

