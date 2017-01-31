Kourtney Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Freaked Out’ Over Scott Disick Partying With 2 Girls

Courtesy of E!

Two girls, one Scott Disick, and a whole bunch of worries. After seeing pics of the ‘KUWTK’ hunk partying in Miami with multiple sexy women, Kourtney Kardashian is ‘freaked out’ by his sleazy behavior. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update on their relationship!

A tiger can’t change its stripes overnight. No one knows that better than Kourtney Kardashian, 37, as she’s watched Scott Disick, 33, go down this dangerous path many times before. “Honestly, she can deal with Scott hooking up with randoms — it’s his partying that’s freaking her out,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “First he goes MIA in Dubai, then he’s going wild in Sundance and now he’s partying like a 21-year old in Miami.” Definitely an alarming pattern!

Just when we thought the two reality stars were giving their romance another chance, Scott runs off and cuddles with TWO sexy chicks in Miami. Meanwhile, Kourtney is taking care of the three kids in Los Angeles, probably worried sick about their father’s antics. One of his make out buddy’s names is believed to be Jessica Harris (professionally known by her model name, J Lynne). As for the other one, a stunning blonde, we haven’t been able to uncover her identity yet. All we know is that NEITHER of these chicks are Kourtney — but they should be!

The former couple were on the fast track to getting back together. Even pregnancy rumors were flying! Unfortunately, Scott isn’t done with the hard-partying lifestyle. “Kourt wants him home to help out with raising their three kids,” the source continues. “Mason is 7 now and needs his dad more than ever. Scott’s a great father when he’s focused, but he’s gone off the rails recently. She really hopes he gets back on track for the sake of their children.” Young chicks will come and go, but family is forever! Scott needs to readjust his priorities.

HollywoodLifers, should Kourt be worried about Scott’s partying? Or is he just having fun?

