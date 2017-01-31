Splash News/Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Facebook/Courtesy of Snapchat

SO hot! Kourtney Kardashian may be the most recent celebrity to go skinny dipping, but she’s certainly not the only one who’s a fan of it. Other stars who love stripping naked before going swimming include Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Harry Styles and more! See all the pics here.

Skinny dipping seems to be a favorite activity of some of Hollywood’s most famous faces! And hey, we’re certainly not complaining. If it was up to us, they’d do it more often! Anyway, so many celebs have done it recently that we thought we’d put together a gallery of photos, showcasing their racy moments in the water.

And speaking of racy moments in the water, Kourtney Kardashian was the most recent celeb to strip naked and go skinny dipping. She even showcased the moment with a sizzling pic on Snapchat.

Then, of course, there’s Justin Bieber, who has flashed his butt for cameras so many times before going skinny dipping. And who can forget that time he walked around naked in Bora Bora, where he revealed his penis size to the world. (Spoiler: it’s big!)

Furthermore, Orlando Bloom recently went skinny dipping with Katy Perry by his side, and it was glorious. Photographers had a field day with that one, but Orlando didn’t seem phased by the uninvited guests. He was in public, after all, so he probably expected to get caught.

Additionally, Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn went skinny dipping in Fiji once, and posted a picture of himself in the water without any clothes on. So if you ever wanted to see Tyler’s cute perky butt, just look through our gallery of photos above!

Others who have gone skinny dipping before include Rihanna, Harry Styles, Cameron Diaz, Miley Cyrus and more! See all the pics above.

